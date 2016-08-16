Why is The Hill publishing crazy conspiracy theories by Trump associate Roger Stone?

This new op-ed piece by the longtime Republican trickster weaves a conspiracy that the entire election will be rigged to stop Donald Trump, from rigged voting machines to rigged opinion polls that are meant to fool the public into thinking that a predetermined victor will have won legitimately. While it reads like it was originally etched on a piece of tin foil, the most interesting aspect is that the real target of Stone’s conspiracy-mongering turns out to be other Republicans, notably RNC Chairman Reince Priebus. He even declares that Governor Scott Walker’s celebrated recall victory in Wisconsin was fraudulent!

Nowhere in the country has this been more true than Wisconsin, where there are strong indications that Scott Walker and the Reince Priebus machine rigged as many as five elections including the defeat of a Walker recall election.

Stone then sets out to prove that the Priebus-Walker machine also stole the Wisconsin primary for Ted Cruz, saying that Trump 20-point shift in the state’s respected Marquette University poll was the product of a conspiracy to pave the way for the forged result: