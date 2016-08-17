How the Olympics Lost Millennials

Let’s face it: The Olympics is old, man. The median age of U.S. viewers for the 2008 Beijing Olympics was 47, rising to 48 for the 2012 London Games. The 2014 Winter Games in Sochi rang in at 55, compared to 48 for the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. These numbers only include TV viewership, which skews older in general, so they don’t tell the whole story. Still, in London and Sochi, a large majority of viewers watched the games on TV (89 and 78 percent, respectively). More recent numbers from Rio show that, in comparison to London, there has been a 30 percent drop in TV viewers between the ages of 18 and 34.



The International Olympics Committee and its media partners like NBC are aware of this problem. They’ve been chasing profitable young audiences for decades in a desperate bid to stay relevant. Their attempts to engage young viewers often result in a balancing act between a desire to appear cool and an impulse to retain total control. The rub is that those two things are contradictory.



Take, for example, the 1998 Nagano Olympics. That was the year when the IOC decided to include snowboarding for the first time ever to reach a younger crowd. While the sport has since become one of the most popular events at the Winter Olympics, its debut was a mess. Snowboarding legend Terje Haakosen boycotted the Games because he believed its rigid rules were at conflict with the sport’s free-wheeling spirit. Martina Magenta, an Italian snowboarder, also refused to attend when the IOC wouldn’t let her use a board made by her sponsor. The committee nearly stripped Canada’s Ross Rebagliati of his gold medal because he was caught with traces of weed in his system.



Figure skater Michelle Kwan’s stuffy reaction to the Rebagliati scandal embodied the predominant attitude of the time: “Rules are rules. You’ve got to follow them,” she told The New York Times. This, even though the IOC only banned marijuana and other social drugs after the controversy, and despite the fact that they weren’t considered performance enhancers. The Dallas Morning News, doing its best get-off-my-lawn impersonation, wrote this brutal takedown: “The IOC was eager to bring in these clowns with their half-pipe antics and alternative music. The idea that snowboarding would enhance the Games turned out to be a pipe dream.”