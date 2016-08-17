How the Olympics Lost Millennials

Take, for example, the 1998 Nagano Olympics. That was the year when the IOC decided to include snowboarding for the first time ever to reach a younger crowd. While the sport has since become one of the most popular events at the Winter Olympics, its debut was a mess. Snowboarding legend Terje Haakosen boycotted the Games because he believed its rigid rules were at conflict with the sport’s free-wheeling spirit. Martina Magenta, an Italian snowboarder, also refused to attend when the IOC wouldn’t let her use a board made by her sponsor. The committee nearly stripped Canada’s Ross Rebagliati of his gold medal because he was caught with traces of weed in his system.



Figure skater Michelle Kwan’s stuffy reaction to the Rebagliati scandal embodied the predominant attitude of the time: “Rules are rules. You’ve got to follow them,” she told The New York Times. This, even though the IOC only banned marijuana and other social drugs after the controversy, and despite the fact that they weren’t considered performance enhancers. The Dallas Morning News, doing its best get-off-my-lawn impersonation, wrote this brutal takedown: “The IOC was eager to bring in these clowns with their half-pipe antics and alternative music. The idea that snowboarding would enhance the Games turned out to be a pipe dream.”

This year, the Olympics is trying once again to drink from that sweet, lucrative fountain of youth. NBC, which owns exclusive rights to U.S. Olympics coverage, has vamped up its social media presence. Variety reported that, for the first time ever, NBC had hired more than two dozen digital influencers whose followers total more than 120 million across social media platforms. They partnered with BuzzFeed to produce content on Snapchat and even got Ryan Seacrest, the oldest teen ever, to host a “Social Media Opening Ceremony,” which just about sums up how the Olympics has only succeeded in abetting its declining relevance.