John McLaughlin was an original.

Journalism has always been intertwined with entertainment, but a few enterprising souls have been particularly gifted at turning the news into diversion. Chief among them was McLaughlin, host of The McLaughlin Group, who died today at age 89. A former Jesuit priest who defended Richard Nixon during the low point of Watergate, he became famous as the bombastic, mercurial news show host who quickly jumped from one topic to the next as he badgered his colleagues. Countless movies, including Independence Day and Watchmen, turned to McLaughin when they needed a cameo from a journalist.

Writing in The New Republic in 1986, Jacob Weisberg caught what was both positive and negative about McLaughlin’s legacy: