Liberals Have the Wrong Fears About Hillary’s #NeverTrump Outreach

Clinton and her campaign are welcoming these defectors. They’re encouraging disaffected conservatives of all stripes to set aside partisan and ideological allegiances and support her, if only for one election cycle. At the Democratic National Convention last month, she showcased a coalition that extends from Bernie Sanders to soldiers in Ronald Reagan’s much different revolution. Democrats warmly welcomed former Republican Michael Bloomberg, whom Clinton offered a highly publicized speaking slot, and her campaign has since rolled out statements of support from prominent neoconservatives and other Republican national security hands who believe Trump is unfit for the presidency. It is clear the Clinton brain trust views this groundswell as an unalloyed good.

Not everyone sees it that way, though. Many Democrats, and Sanders’s supporters in particular, are alarmed by Clinton’s solicitousness.

Grover Norquist should get President Clinton to change all those building names to Reagan; apparently he's a Dem icon now #DemsInPhilly — David Dayen (@ddayen) July 29, 2016

They argue, in effect, that by touting their support for her, Clinton is validating their failures and helping to furbish discredited conservative crusades, from Reaganomics to the invasion of Iraq. That it would be better if, like FDR, she welcomed their hatred, rather than their endorsements. As long as they’re in the tent, after all, they might regain influence over government power.

