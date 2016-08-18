“An Utter Failure”: Joseph Stiglitz on the Euro and Europe’s Uncertain Future

That’s right, that’s one of the points I wanted to emphasize actually. It’s very clear that TPP was promoted by corporate interests, it was driven by ideology, not by economic science. And when they started looking at the net trade benefits, they are miniscule. They said they needed regulatory harmonization, but there was no evidence that the lack of regulatory harmonization was impeding trade. And if it was, you needed to have some political system to deal with differences in regulations. You can’t just say, “Well, let the corporations set the regulations” or we’ll have a race to the bottom. So TPP is another illustration of an attempt at globalization that outpaced the economic integration, the political integration.

More broadly, there does seem to be a political revolt in both major American parties, to the extent that the Republicans are giving up on free trade altogether.

The euro was supposed to lead to prosperity and everyone being better off, and the data shows that the euro led to poorer economic performance, more inequality, and a lot of people suffering. So that’s a case where the ideology had a prediction and a promise that didn’t deliver. And the same thing is true about our trade agreements: The leaders in both parties argued that there were going to be these benefits, and the benefits didn’t accrue to a majority—or at least a very large minority—of our citizens. You don’t hear anybody in either party, interestingly, saying that it has actually made them better off, because there’s no evidence of that. Even people in the business community haven’t been able to say that this has actually worked.