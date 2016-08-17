This election really isn’t about Hillary Clinton.

In a follow-up, Hassan told the local ABC affiliate that she indeed trusts Clinton: “Yes, as do military and national security experts from both political parties.” This was, of course, the obvious answer that Hassan should’ve given the first time. Especially since whatever Clinton’s shortcomings, they pale compared to Trump’s.

This election has become almost solely about Trump and the threat he represents. The news cycle is dominated by an endless series of controversies and absurdities streaming from his camp. Clinton has become a background character in her own historic election.

The lesson for down-ticket Democrats like Hassan is this: If you are asked whether Hillary Clinton is trustworthy, say yes without the slightest hesitation. Then get back to talking about Donald Trump, because his candidacy is going to drown out both Clinton’s shortcomings and virtues. Trump is what this election is about.