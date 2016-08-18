Why is Donald Trump calling himself “Mr. Brexit”?

But, a day after he brought on a leader of the alt-right media to head his campaign, he appears to be associating his campaign with the right-wing movements that have sprung up across Europe, including UKIP in Britain. It is of a piece with his attempt to link Hillary Clinton to Angela Merkel, the German chancellor who has become an enemy of the right for opening Europe’s borders to refugees. He is fully embracing his identity as a force of white nationalism and a disruptor of allegedly corrupt Western institutions.