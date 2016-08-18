Donald Trump is making Mitt Romney’s “unskewed polls” campaign look like it was grounded in reality.

If Romney’s campaign concocted its own polling to convince itself it was winning in 2012, then Team Trump is retreating into another universe altogether, another sign that his campaign represents the triumph of the right-wing echo chamber.

Yesterday, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen appeared on CNN to deny that there had been any campaign shakeup. He then pushed back against host Brianna Keilar’s statement that Trump was currently down against Hillary Clinton: “Says who?”

“Polls,” Keilar responded. “Most of them. All of them?”