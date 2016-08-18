When Computers Are Fairer Than Humans

Rigidity has to do with both the online retailer’s decision-making processes and with the result. Amazon decides which ZIP codes are in its service area. If a customer lives just across the street from the boundary set by Amazon, she is outside the service area and can do little about it. By contrast, someone who lives in a ZIP code without a Target store can still shop at Target – though it may take longer to get there.

It also matters how dominant a retailer is in consumers’ minds. Whereas Target is only one of many physical store chains, Amazon enjoys market dominance as a web retailer, and hence attracts more attention. Such dominance is a characteristic of today’s winner-takes-all web businesses.

While their rigidity and dominance may cause us greater concern about online businesses, we also are better able to detect their discrimination than we are for brick-and-mortar shops. For a traditional chain store, we need to guess how far consumers are willing to travel. We may also need to be cognizant of time: Five miles to the next freeway exit is not the same thing as five miles via congested streets to the other side of town. Furthermore, travel time itself can vary widely depending on the time of day. After identifying the likely areas a store serves, they may not map neatly into geographic units for which we have statistics about race or income. In short, the analysis is messy and requires much effort.