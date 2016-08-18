Private prisons really are a bad idea.

And the Obama administration agrees, announcing that it will end the federal use of private prisons, a major new policy that has been sought by criminal justice reformers.

Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates on Thursday instructed officials that when existing contracts come up for renewal, they are to either decline to do so or “substantially reduce” their scope. The relevant contracts will all come up for renewal over the next five years.

“The fact of the matter is that private prisons don’t compare favorably to Bureau of Prisons facilities in terms of safety or security or services,” Yates told The Washington Post, “and now with the decline in the federal prison population, we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to do something about that.”