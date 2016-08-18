Donald Trump is actually for a permanent war in Iraq.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Trump’s candidacy has barely been touched on: He has brought into political discourse the idea that we should plunder countries for oil, and that the United States military should be turned into an agent of that plunder.

This is not even an exaggeration. The point came up again at a town hall event that Trump held with Sean Hannity this week. Hannity started with the falsehood that Trump had opposed the Iraq War from the beginning. Trump then repeated it himself, before going on to detail his own vision for occupation.

“But the way we got out was ridiculous. But I’ve been saying something ever since I’ve known you: Keep the oil,” Trump said, repeating that refrain as the crowd applauded. “And I said, when we went in, you know, in the old days, to the victor belonged the spoils.”