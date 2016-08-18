Donald Trump is actually for a permanent war in Iraq.

“But the way we got out was ridiculous. But I’ve been saying something ever since I’ve known you: Keep the oil,” Trump said, repeating that refrain as the crowd applauded. “And I said, when we went in, you know, in the old days, to the victor belonged the spoils.”

He added: “Now, if they would’ve done that, there would be no ISIS. I said keep the oil. And I think most of the audience has heard me say it 200 times—I mean every time practically. ... So I wanted to get out, but I wanted to keep the oil. So by nature, that means you’re staying in, because you’re going to have to guard the oil, etc., etc. But that oil is very prized oil, believe me.”

Trump has been talking about occupying Iraq’s oil areas since at least last August. If this were actually put into practice, chances are there would still be an ISIS—and a lot more armies of Iraqi national resistance. And this time, the United States would not be able to count on any of its traditional Western democratic allies to wage a project of imperialistic piracy.

