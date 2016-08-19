The Never-Ending Battle for Obamacare

The situation underlines how Obamacare exists as a partnership with private companies, whose participation is vital to the entire enterprise. But the same government partnering with the Aetnas and UnitedHealth Groups of the world also serves as their regulator. And those missions can come into conflict.

Aetna is doing precisely what a monopolist does—using its market power and political influence to achieve a goal that would allow it to acquire more power and influence. It’s heartening that the Justice Department did not base its antitrust decision on Aetna’s threat. But it shows how market concentration in the insurance industry was out of control well before Aetna and Humana decided to team up. If Aetna makes that threat and there are 20 other market participants offering insurance on the exchanges, it rings hollow. Only because of the current concentration is that threat credible. And a concentrated industry that serves as a pillar of the president’s biggest legacy item may not be a reliable partner.

There’s an argument to be made that, to diffuse that power, antitrust laws should be used to break up insurance companies, rather than just block mergers. But that’s not the only problem with the exchanges, as Harold Pollack of the University of Chicago highlights. Decades of neglect of the market for individual health insurance plans created a much sicker than expected uninsured population that deferred medical treatment for a long time. They are now utilizing care to a far higher degree than insurers expected. Moreover, the premium costs, while lower than projected, still strain affordability, particularly for middle-class families who don’t qualify for subsidies. Add that to out-of-pocket costs and health care remains quite expensive.