The Never-Ending Battle for Obamacare

Six years after it was passed into law, Obamacare suffered one of its heaviest blows this week, a reminder that the fight for universal health care will continue well into the next administration. Aetna’s decision to pull out of Obamacare exchanges in all but four states, following UnitedHealth Group’s similar move earlier this year, is just the latest wrench in the smooth functioning of what even supporters of the Affordable Care Act admit is a Rube Goldberg–style health care system.

Aetna threatened to bolt the exchanges—which are supposed to give consumers a marketplace to shop for health insurance—if the Justice Department did not approve its merger with Humana. The insurance giant carried through on that threat when the government did sue to block the transaction, which threatens to reduce competition in the exchanges and make health care more expensive to purchase.

The situation underlines how Obamacare exists as a partnership with private companies, whose participation is vital to the entire enterprise. But the same government partnering with the Aetnas and UnitedHealth Groups of the world also serves as their regulator. And those missions can come into conflict.

Aetna is doing precisely what a monopolist does—using its market power and political influence to achieve a goal that would allow it to acquire more power and influence. It’s heartening that the Justice Department did not base its antitrust decision on Aetna’s threat. But it shows how market concentration in the insurance industry was out of control well before Aetna and Humana decided to team up. If Aetna makes that threat and there are 20 other market participants offering insurance on the exchanges, it rings hollow. Only because of the current concentration is that threat credible. And a concentrated industry that serves as a pillar of the president’s biggest legacy item may not be a reliable partner.