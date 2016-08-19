Regrets, Donald Trump has none.

The crowd then cheered even more, he gave them a thumb-up, and they began chanting, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

The line “believe it or not” is likely improvised from a speech that otherwise came over the teleprompter, since it’s really not the sort of thing a speechwriter would write. What we see here is an obvious lack of sincerity. There was even a sort of joy, on the part of both Trump and his supporters, that he was saying it and didn’t mean it.

So how long did this shift in tone last? Only until the next morning, when he got his phone back and could go on Twitter again: