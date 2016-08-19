Regrets, Donald Trump has none.

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Trump’s supposed apology last night at a rally in Charlotte, leading to speculation that the the new crowd running his campaign has convinced him to make a pivot to a gentler, kinder Trump. But if you pay close attention to how the speech actually went, it’s hard to see how that’s the case.

“Sometimes in the heat of debate, and speaking on a multitude of issues, you don’t chose the right words, or you say the wrong thing. I have done that,” Trump said, as the audience cheered and he grinned. “And believe it or not, I regret it!”

The crowd then cheered even more, he gave them a thumb-up, and they began chanting, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”