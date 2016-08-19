Milo Yiannopoulos is exactly what’s wrong with conservative politics.

In yet another case study of the grifterism that has taken over politics on the right, The Daily Beast reports that the Breitbart editor’s college scholarship “charity” for white males has so far only benefited just one white man: himself.

The scholarship’s rollout this past January received a glowing announcement in Breitbart: “In a move certain to infuriate the left, Breitbart Tech Editor Milo Yiannopoulos has created the Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant, a scholarship exclusively available to white men who wish to pursue their post-secondary education on equal footing with their female, queer, and ethnic minority classmates.”