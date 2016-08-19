Donald Trump’s Great August Pivot™ was actually bad.

There are two ways to interpret the mostly glowing reviews the media is giving Trump for his speech in North Carolina Thursday night. Both are correct.

The first, intimated here by Greg Sargent, is that the media is setting a low bar for Trump. Just as nature abhors a vacuum, political media abhors a boring story about a stale, predictable race. This made a comeback narrative necessary, and inflated reviews of bad performances inevitable.

But viewed from another angle, it’s a manifestation of the phenomenon I described in my article today, which is about how Donald Trump is actually a very bad politician, but bad in a way that creates the illusion of political talent if you’re too close to the campaign.