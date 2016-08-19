Donald Trump’s Great August Pivot™ was actually bad.

But viewed from another angle, it’s a manifestation of the phenomenon I described in my article today, which is about how Donald Trump is actually a very bad politician, but bad in a way that creates the illusion of political talent if you’re too close to the campaign.

In truth, if Trump actually did make the kind of overnight transformation his supporters have been promising, it would be fairly horrifying. Jeckyll and Hyde is a great premise for a mystery thriller, but a very bad trait in a president.

By any usual-though-subjective standard of political theater criticism, though, Trump’s Great August Pivot speech was unremarkable. Better written than most of his prepared speeches, but still not very good. He mostly said a bunch of things he’s said before, while adding in a few tossed off lines about how, regrettably, he’s lashed out in anger over and over again this year due to the stresses of political life. Buckles under pressure. Great sales pitch!