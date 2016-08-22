Why “Obama’s Katrina” Never Sticks But Won’t Die

Media predictably treats Bush and Obama differently on Louisiana disasters https://t.co/QgPOJq77me pic.twitter.com/2jldrfauWw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 19, 2016 .@tperkins: I thought Pres Obama would come to Louisiana in light of all the criticism Pres Bush receivedhttps://t.co/iOi2pB3DSq — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) August 19, 2016

The Obama’s Katrina meme has never stuck, but it will not die. When you consider the fact that some Republicans believe Obama is to blame for the government’s response to actual Katrina, three years before he became president, it seems no altogether unlikely Obama will be held to account for future Katrinas, when Hillary Clinton is running the government.



But there’s a reason the Obama’s Katrina genre endures in futility: The unwholesome mixture of a press corps obsessed with optics and a conservative establishment reeling from its own failures.

Because world events are complex, the historically important ones are often memorialized by their most potent symbols. For George W. Bush, these moments include being informed about the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, while reading The Pet Goat to schoolchildren, standing atop a pile of rubble at Ground Zero in New York City later that week, declaring an end to hostilities in Iraq on an aircraft carrier with a “Mission Accomplished” banner slung high in the background, and, crucially for this story, flying over the wreckage of New Orleans in Air Force One, two days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall.