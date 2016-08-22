Why “Obama’s Katrina” Never Sticks But Won’t Die

As a genre of political spin and analysis, “Obama’s Katrina” has been with us since the beginning of the president’s administration. Anytime something tragic and abrupt happens in the country is an occasion for Republicans and media figures to compare it to President George W. Bush’s famously terrible response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

By the Washington Post’s count, there have been 23 Obama’s Katrinas since 2009, and that only brings us through to July 2014. Assuming there have been no additional Obama’s Katrinas in the past two years, cataclysmic flooding in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last week would make it two dozen.

Media predictably treats Bush and Obama differently on Louisiana disasters https://t.co/QgPOJq77me pic.twitter.com/2jldrfauWw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 19, 2016 .@tperkins: I thought Pres Obama would come to Louisiana in light of all the criticism Pres Bush receivedhttps://t.co/iOi2pB3DSq — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) August 19, 2016

The Obama’s Katrina meme has never stuck, but it will not die. When you consider the fact that some Republicans believe Obama is to blame for the government’s response to actual Katrina, three years before he became president, it seems no altogether unlikely Obama will be held to account for future Katrinas, when Hillary Clinton is running the government.



But there’s a reason the Obama’s Katrina genre endures in futility: The unwholesome mixture of a press corps obsessed with optics and a conservative establishment reeling from its own failures.