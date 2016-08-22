Donald Trump’s Extremely Sick Campaign

These rumors date back to at least 2014, when Republican operative Karl Rove used a three-day Clinton hospital stay to deal with a blood clot to suggest that the former Secretary of State might have a “traumatic brain injury.” Trump flirted with this rhetoric occasionally in the early days of his campaign, but since he’s been sinking in the polls, it has become the mainstay of his campaign. Yet by focusing on Clinton’s health, Trump is proving the frailty of his own campaign, not just because these desperate arguments are based on lies (although they are) but also because they show that Trump’s retreating from any sort of political debate with Clinton. Indeed, increasingly shrill speculation about Clinton’s health bolster the idea that Trump is already moving beyond politics and is trying to position himself for a post-election role as a media magnate.

From a political standpoint, the argument that Clinton isn’t healthy enough to be president makes no sense. The Constitution dictates what happens if a president too sick to perform their tasks (the Twenty-Fifth Amendment) or dies in office. Clinton, like all presidential candidates, has a running mate who is prepared to become president. As it happens, Senator Tim Kaine is a less polarizing and controversial figure than Clinton herself. So even if we accept, for the sake of argument, these absurd allegations about Clinton’s health, they really give no reason why someone who prefers the Democrats to the Republicans on policy grounds would switch. After all, if Clinton proves incapable or even dies, Kaine is there as a replacement. Indeed, given Kaine’s relative inoffensiveness, rumors of an ailing Clinton might make wavering #NeverTrump Republicans more inclined to vote for the Democratic candidate.

The bashing of Hillary Clinton’s health does make sense as part of Trump’s modus operandi. It’s part of the same game of dominance politics that he won at in the primaries when he created nicknames like “low energy” Jeb, Lyin’ Ted, and Little Marco. Further, there’s a gender dynamic which Trump might think plays to his advantage: By talking about Clinton as frail, he’s highlighting the fact that he’s a man and she’s a woman, deploying longstanding gender stereotypes. Gendered dominance politics might be the hidden logic of this line of attack, but it still makes little sense politically since Trump’s big polling hurdles are his own reputation for instability (which this type of attack re-enforces) and his unpopularity with women (who aren’t likely to be won over by a heavy-handed appeal to sexism).