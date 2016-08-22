Can Sarkozy 2.0 carve out a place on the new French right?

It came as little surprise this afternoon when Nicolas Sarkozy, leader of the recently rebranded conservative party Les Républicains and former president of France between 2007 and 2012, announced his plans to re-seek the presidency in the upcoming 2017 elections. The announcement came in the form of a carefully crafted tweet in which the former president posted a photo of a blurb from the back-cover of his upcoming book, Tout pour la France (Everything for France).

Ce livre est le point de départ -NS #ToutpourlaFrance pic.twitter.com/22pIXvfWq5 — Nicolas Sarkozy (@NicolasSarkozy) August 22, 2016

Sarkozy enters what is already a remarkably fractured political scene. Against the backdrop of economic insecurity, the specter of terrorist attacks, and a cultural backlash against foreigners and immigrants, the loyalties and fault-lines that have defined the terms of debate in the country over the past several decades are showing signs of disintegration and re-alignment.

