Why wouldn’t Donald Trump run in 2020 as well?

But let’s stop for a moment and consider: These ideas aren’t truly exclusive from one another. Trump might indeed be looking beyond his likely loss in the current election—with a plan to tell his supporters that his campaign was undermined by both election fraud and a compliant media, of course. But if he goes on to establish a media empire, that means he will be a continued presence in the political arena for years to come, with a far-right media platform and a well-honed cult of personality as the voice of angry white people.

What if his next goal after all of that is to run for president again in 2020? And could the GOP stop him from winning if he tried?