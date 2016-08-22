Weston Imer can’t watch a PG-13 movie by himself but he’s running a Trump field office.

Trump might be struggling with younger voters, but he has at least one enthusiastic pre-voter. In the swing state of Colorado, the twelve-year old Imer is the co-chair of the office in Jefferson County, running operations along with his mom. While cynics might argue that this is further evidence that Trump is running a Potemkin campaign, Imer, as profiled by local news station KMOV, comes across as everything one would want in a young citizen: bright, engaged, and enthusiastic about democracy. He’s also very funny, saying that he plans to run for president in 2040 and is willing to take on Barron Trump, now age 10, as a running mate.