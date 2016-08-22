The Hugo Awards are kind of like the presidential election.

The Hugos, the major fan awards given out every year at the World Science Fiction Convention, have been bedeviled the last few years by a political controversy that eerily mirrors general American politics. Two reactionary factions—the conservative Sad Puppies and the white nationalist Rabid Puppies—have been manipulating the nomination process to push back against the fiction they don’t like: largely works with progressive themes written by women and people of color.

The Rabid Puppies are like Trump and the Sad Puppies are like Mike Pence. Both factions are supported by Breitbart. Together, they are strong enough to dominate the nomination process, where very few people vote. This year, as last year, the list of nominees was top heavy with Puppies favorites. But the Puppies aren’t strong enough to actually win the awards. As in last year, the big awards all went to writers on the non-Puppies slate, with the Puppies generally only winning when they listed work that had long-standing popularity outside their advocacy.

As Slate reports: