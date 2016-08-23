Donald Trump’s Pathetic Pitch to Minority Groups

The same pitting of one group against another can be seen in Trump’s outreach to the LGBT community, where he’s argued since the Orlando nightclub massacre that his policies can protect them from Islamic terrorism. “The LGBT community is just—what’s happened to them is just so sad, and to be thinking about where their policies are currently with this administration is a disgrace to that community,” he argued in mid-June. “I will tell you right now. Clinton wants to allow radical Islamic terrorists to pour into our country. They enslave women and they murder gays. I don’t want them in our country.”

Trump’s divisive appeal to African-Americans and the LGBT community is unlikely to bear much electoral fruit. Trump, who has called Black Lives Matter “inherently racist,” talks condescendingly about African-American issues. At a Monday night rally in Ohio, he asked the overwhelmingly white crowd, “Look, it is a disaster the way African Americans are living, in many cases, and, in many cases the way Hispanics are living, and I say it with such a deep-felt feeling: What do you have to lose?” And it’s hard to take the Republican nominee seriously on LGBTQ rights when he and his running mate oppose marriage equality.

Beyond Trump and the Republicans’ lack of credibility with minority groups, there is the simple fact that divisive politics is likely to make members of those groups suspicious, because they know that they could easily be targeted in the same way under different circumstances. If Trump can use African-American economic interest to bash refugees, then he could use white American economic interests to bash African-Americans. And if he can use fear of Muslim immigrants to garner LGBT votes, then he could use fear of LGBT people to garner homophobic votes.