Donald Trump’s campaign is basically The Producers.

There’s been a lot of chatter about Trump preferring large rallies and press conferences, instead of spending his campaign’s cash on traditional expenditures like field organization and TV ads. It calls into question whether he is really trying to win—or setting up his own future media empire. But there might be a simpler explanation. What if this kind of spending is the easiest way to funnel donations back to himself?

The Huffington Post reports that donations to Donald Trump’s campaign are now going largely to … Donald Trump, to pay for his own companies’ office spaces, private planes, and resorts.