Forget Trump. The NYPD is already a nightmare for Muslims.

This will come as little surprise to Muslim families living in America’s most religiously diverse city. NYPD’s Inspector General Philip Eure revealed on Tuesday a wildly disproportionate number of investigations into Muslim communities without authorization and past court-mandated deadlines.

The 67-page report shows that “in 100 percent of the cases reviewed by the inspector general, the department also didn’t adequately explain why it was extending investigations that hadn’t turned up evidence of unlawful activity.”

This is not the first time the NYPD has been caught pursuing unlawful practices against Muslims in the name of enforcing the law.