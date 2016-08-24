Can Donald Trump “unskew” reality?

The running narrative on the right wing is that Trump in November could defy all the polls, which universally show he’s losing. This is because the vast throngs of people who support Trump just aren’t being polled.

This isn’t even an attempt to mathematically “unskew” a poll by shifting around the party-ID numbers, as was commonly practiced by conservatives in 2012. This is just a blanket statement that the polls are wrong—because the polls are wrong.

Here we have campaign manager Kellyanne Conway citing what she calls “the undercover Trump voter.”