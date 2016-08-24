When Real Violence Inspires Virtual Reality

From 2003 to 2009, Camp Bucca was a detention facility used by the U.S. military to house prisoners from the Iraq War. As early as 2004, news reports surfaced that the camp was the site of prisoner abuse and torture. Some military experts have linked this abuse and torture to the formation of the Islamic State, or ISIS, group.

By the end of 2016, gamers might have the chance to step into Camp Bucca and torture a few detainees of their own virtually, playing a new game under development in Pittsburgh.

War-themed video games are many, varied and successful. Games from the “Call of Duty” franchise have sold more than 175 million copies since 2003. These games are usually focused on fast-paced action or precise strategy, involving game play that might be morally questionable but is usually contextualized as “good guys” fighting “bad guys.”

The “Camp Bucca” game breaks from this, because it doesn’t frame the player as one of the “good guys.” It follows a lead set by games such as “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”: In that game’s “No Russian” campaign, players are asked to brutally massacre an airport full of civilians. The best-selling “Grand Theft Auto V” also features an interactive torture scene.