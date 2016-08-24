When Real Violence Inspires Virtual Reality

As argued by game designer and writer Walt Williams, not all video games frame the player as a hero. Williams’s own “Spec Ops: The Line” is one such example. In the game (a third-person shooter), the player takes control of Captain Martin Walker as he leads an elite Delta Force through a post-war Dubai under rebel military command. A key narrative mechanic of the game hinges on a series of morally gray decisions that players must make in order to advance the story.

One such decision is the infamous “White Phosphorous” episode, in which players are forced to use a chemical weapon on an invading force, only to find out after the fact that the “enemies” were largely civilian refugees under military escort. After using the weapon, the player encounters in graphic detail the horrors of chemical warfare, losing the support of his troops and slowly falling into mental decline. Such a game uses intense and interactive violence to decry warfare, rather than celebrate and glorify it.

What will we learn from playing ‘Camp Bucca’?

As a way of testing how games affect our feelings, I’ve shown my students “The Torture Game 2” and asked them to view game play from the “White Phosphorous” episode – I keep both games in my office for play as well. At the risk of providing small-sample anecdote as scientific argument, their reactions range from anger to shock to repulsion. Few if any seem to enjoy the content, and most are quick to denounce it. Of course, these are students enrolled in college courses aimed at discussing the complexity of media effects.