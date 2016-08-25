Hillary Clinton’s Relationship With the Press Is Broken—and It Can’t Be Fixed

Press conferences aren’t the only way for Clinton to subject herself to media scrutiny, or to grant access to reporters, but it is probably the best way to guarantee the public’s interest is served. I like press conferences; I’ve participated in hundreds of them. In many cases they serve to flatten and distribute access, so that information isn’t filtered through a single intermediary. In an interview with The New York Times, the only intermediary is The New York Times. At a press conference, smaller outlets, outlets with diverse regional or substantive interests or obsessions, are also represented.

But at the same time, they are the worst way for politicians to remain in control of their own narratives, or of the kinds of stories they want to dignify with their responses. Avoiding them may stem from a desire to avoid scrutiny of wrongdoing, but it can also be based on a sense that the issues capturing the media’s imagination don’t merit high-level input.

During the Democratic National Convention, Donald Trump lashed out at Clinton for, among other things, going months without holding a press conference, alleging “the reason is because there’s no way she can answer questions because the job she has done is so bad.”