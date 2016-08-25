Hillary Clinton’s Alt-Right Dilemma

Jesse Walker, senior editor of Reason, contends that Clinton’s decision might be politically smart but that it will have the deleterious effect of stirring up a hornet’s nest:

For part of the country, “alt-right” will mean “those creepy Trump fans.” For another part, it will mean “someone who’s got Hillary really hot and bothered ... hmm. Maybe I should look into them.” Yesterday the racist site VDare greeted the news of Clinton’s speech with the words “It’s happening.” One of VDare’s Twitter followers replied, “Shall we tell our grandchildren one day that Clinton did more to build the alt-right brand than Trump?” That’s what happens when you take an obscure political faction and make them the starring villain in a speech by the presidential frontrunner: You give them a signal boost. You promote them from internet fringe to center of gravity. You build up their myth. As the ‘60s radical Jerry Rubin, co-founder of the Yippies, put it in another context, “To build their myth they exaggerate our myth—they create a Yippie Menace. The menace helps create the reality.” The left’s best organizer, Rubin declared, was George Wallace. When he attacked them, he made them seem larger.

Contra Walker, it’s not clear that ignoring the alt-right is a good option either. Clinton didn’t make the alt-right a force in national politics, Trump did. By not explicitly condemning Trump’s cultivation of the alt-right, Clinton will in effect have allowed Trump to pay no penalty for mobilizing white supremacy. This will increase the likelihood of future Republican candidates mimicking Trump’s tactic.

Perhaps the clearest historical precedent for Clinton’s dilemma is the way John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson confronted the rise of the John Birch Society in the early 1960s, which was allied with the conservative movement that was then in the process of taking over the Republican Party. Kennedy didn’t shy away from condemning the rise of right-wing extremism. In a 1961 speech in Los Angeles, Kennedy attacked “those fringes of our society who have sought to escape their own responsibility by finding a simple solution, an appealing slogan, or a convenient scapegoat. ... The discordant voices of extremism are heard once again in the land.”