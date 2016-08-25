Ann Coulter is furious at Donald Trump—and for good reason.

Trump has had no bigger media boaster, not even the lick-spittling Sean Hannity, than Coulter. Over the last year, Coulter has lent her considerable polemical power to the cause of defending Trump from Republican doubters. She even has a new book out titled In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! In this tome, she says, “There’s nothing Trump can do that won’t be forgiven. Except change his immigration policies.” So what does Trump do? Change his immigration policies, dropping hints that he’ll accept the very type of amnesty that he once denounced when it was advocated by Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio.

What’s an author to do when the hero she champions in her book betrays her on the very eve of publication? Especially when your book launch is, by all appearances, a sad affair?

After the launch, Coulter went on a Twitter tirade:

