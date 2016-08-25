The book is an autobiographical account of the obsessive love that the narrator, Chris—a writer and failed filmmaker in a waning marriage—feels for Dick, an academic and art world denizen whose principal attribute is his indifference to her. Chris’s love letters to Dick become meditations upon female subjectivity and its punishments, as the suffering that Chris feels in her unrequited love increasingly becomes indistinguishable from art practice itself. In the nearly twenty years since it was published, I Love Dick has become a cult hit, and is periodically rediscovered by young women in early adulthood, as they age out of credulousness and into critical understandings of women’s position in the world. And so fans were thrilled when it was announced earlier this year that Jill Soloway, the creator of the beloved Amazon series Transparent, was slated to adapt the novel into a new series.

The pilot episode, released this week, makes some changes: Instead of the novel’s California, the show opens in Marfa, Texas, where Chris’s husband, Sylvère, has been awarded a fellowship. The time has been updated from the nineties to the present day, so everyone has a smart phone and people talk about Uber. Chris is played by Kathryn Hahn, who adds her own charm to Soloway’s preferred mode of brassy, neurotic dialogue. Dick, in turn, is portrayed by Kevin Bacon, who is skinny in a masculine way that makes him seem rugged, and spends a lot of his screen time throwing smoldering stares at the camera and exhaling through his nostrils with pointed, misogynist disdain.

The cumulative effect of these gestures can be maddening. This is what Chris Kraus’s 1997 novel I Love Dick is about.

When they first meet, at a party where Chris has been repeatedly wifed, he is sitting alone, apart from the action—even though, in the surrounding clusters of artists and writers clutching their wine glasses, he seems to be the only thing that anyone is talking about. When Chris introduces herself, he pauses twice within the space of a minute to sensuously re-light his cigarette. It’s a distracting tick—how is somebody supposed to come off as sexy if they can’t even remember to take a drag?—but the exaggeration of his masculinity is part of the joke. Later, when she is getting dressed for a dinner with Dick and Sylvère, Chris repeatedly tries on and rejects different outfits before a mirror, like a teenager declaring that she has nothing to wear.