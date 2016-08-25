If you’ve ever dated someone more accomplished, more ambitious, or even just older than you, then you’ve likely experienced something that a friend of mine once called “getting wifed.” Getting wifed is what happens when you’re out at a party or a reading, and someone comes up to speak to your more accomplished or more ambitious partner. You’re introduced: “This is my girlfriend, Moira.” “Hi,” the person says, and their eyes flash to you so quickly that it feels less like a greeting than a punctuation mark. They then turn back to your partner, and you won’t be addressed for the rest of their conversation. I’ve mentioned the phenomenon of getting wifed to a number of people—gay, straight, men, women. No man has ever told me that he’s experienced it. Many don’t even seem to know what I’m talking about.

There are a lot of indignities to being a woman, and many of them are structural, material, like sexual harassment or the wage gap—major injustices with consequences that are easy to understand. But then there are smaller things, like getting wifed—things that aren’t so much a quantifiably unfair as they are just tiny, humiliating reminders that people are not accustomed to considering you fully human. The cumulative effect of these gestures can be maddening. This is what Chris Kraus’s 1997 novel I Love Dick is about.

The book is an autobiographical account of the obsessive love that the narrator, Chris—a writer and failed filmmaker in a waning marriage—feels for Dick, an academic and art world denizen whose principal attribute is his indifference to her. Chris’s love letters to Dick become meditations upon female subjectivity and its punishments, as the suffering that Chris feels in her unrequited love increasingly becomes indistinguishable from art practice itself. In the nearly twenty years since it was published, I Love Dick has become a cult hit, and is periodically rediscovered by young women in early adulthood, as they age out of credulousness and into critical understandings of women’s position in the world. And so fans were thrilled when it was announced earlier this year that Jill Soloway, the creator of the beloved Amazon series Transparent, was slated to adapt the novel into a new series.

The pilot episode, released this week, makes some changes: Instead of the novel’s California, the show opens in Marfa, Texas, where Chris’s husband, Sylvère, has been awarded a fellowship. The time has been updated from the nineties to the present day, so everyone has a smart phone and people talk about Uber. Chris is played by Kathryn Hahn, who adds her own charm to Soloway’s preferred mode of brassy, neurotic dialogue. Dick, in turn, is portrayed by Kevin Bacon, who is skinny in a masculine way that makes him seem rugged, and spends a lot of his screen time throwing smoldering stares at the camera and exhaling through his nostrils with pointed, misogynist disdain.