Hillary goes there: An actual Klansman, white robe and all, endorsing Trump.

As part of the rollout for Clinton’s speech today on Trump and the alt-right, the campaign has posted a video that truly takes the gloves off—and puts the sheet on.

The video begins bluntly, with a clip of a Klansman supporting The Donald: “The reason a lot of Klan members like Donald Trump is because a lot of what he believes, we believe in. ... Donald Trump would be best for the job.”

There's a reason the most hateful fringe of the right wing is supporting Donald Trump.https://t.co/AqB3DM2m0N — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 25, 2016

The video also throws in clips of a white nationalist robocall for Trump from this past January, as well as remarks by Jared Taylor of American Renaissance and the infamous David Duke. We see Trump himself punting a question about Duke’s support: “I don’t know anything about white supremacists, so I don’t know.” Then there’s the coup de grace, the hiring of Steve Bannon from Breitbart.