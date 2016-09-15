Now, an independent research group in Cambodia hopes to jump-start the country’s process of reconciliation by attracting tourists to the mountains of Anlong Veng, where Pol Pot made his last stand. There are already more than a dozen historical landmarks in the area, including the villa of Ta Mok, an infamous commander known as The Butcher, and the spot where Pol Pot was cremated on a pile of old tires following his death in 1998. Supported by $100,000 in grants, much of it from the U.S. government, the Documentation Center of Cambodia is working to restore the sites and provide visitors with historical context. In July, DC-Cam opened the Anlong Veng Peace Center in a former meeting house for the Khmer Rouge’s top brass. Out front, a display features a comprehensive timeline of the Khmer Rouge’s reign, in English and Khmer. Inside are collections of academic literature about the regime and its victims.

Those involved with the project hope it will help Cambodia confront its violent history. To date, the country’s reconciliation process has been fragmented at best. For the most part, the government has followed a simple principle: Don’t look back. “We must dig a hole and bury the past, and look ahead into the twenty-first century,” Prime Minister Hun Sen once proclaimed. Nearly two-thirds of Cambodians are younger than 30, and parents rarely talk to their children about what they endured during the “Pol Pot time.” Khmer Rouge history was not taught in schools until 2007, and some youth doubt that the slaughter took place at all. “They simply don’t believe that Cambodians could kill other Cambodians,” says Matthew Trew, a Canadian anthropologist who has studied tourism and post-conflict recovery in Cambodia. “I’ve talked to people who you show the bones to, and they say, ‘Oh, these are chicken bones.’”

When the past is acknowledged, the government often uses it to sow fear and resentment, rather than trust and understanding. The Cambodian People’s Party, which has ruled the country in various guises since the early 1980s, has exploited the Khmer Rouge’s atrocities to maintain its grip on power. The party offers a stark message: With us, peace; without us, chaos. The sentiment gains a national audience every May 20—a holiday originally called the Day of Anger, but now rechristened as the Day of Remembrance—when communal visits to the killing fields are broadcast on government-aligned media channels, complete with dramatic reenactments. By politicizing the past, the holiday winds up inflaming old animosities and further alienating former Khmer Rouge fighters. “People in my town, when they hear that a man is former Khmer Rouge, they are afraid of him,” says my translator, Vanna Chea.

DC-Cam hopes to change that. The group is training dozens of tour guides to escort visitors to Anlong Veng’s historical sites, and it hosts “peace tours” for Cambodian students that feature group discussions and written reflections. But its most ambitious—and controversial—effort is one that goes to the heart of reconciliation: It has recruited former Khmer Rouge soldiers to speak with visitors about their experiences.

Youk Chhang, the director of DC-Cam, believes that such face-to-face interactions with Cambodia’s longtime boogeymen will help foster forgiveness and understanding. While he does not advocate excusing Khmer Rouge crimes, he hopes to show that the regime’s former soldiers are human beings, many of whom acted out of fear or ignorance. As with the most effective efforts at reconciliation, the goal is not to provide simple answers, but to ask difficult questions. “Can Khmer Rouge be peaceful?” Chhang asks. “Can Khmer Rouge be integrated? Can Khmer Rouge be part of us?”