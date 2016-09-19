For a small but fervid subset of Americans, weekends are devoted to preparing for the end of weekends. Whether it’s canning vegetables, stocking the bunker, or drilling the kids in target practice, survivalists maintain a constant state of readiness for whatever doomsday scenario—zombie attack, electromagnetic pulse, coordinated FEMA takeover—they believe will bring about the end of the world as we know it. It’s a pastime that rewards obsessives: Every detail, no matter how small, could wind up being a matter of life and death. “You can readjust the cans on your shelf, count the cans on your shelf,” says Richard Mitchell, a sociologist who has been studying survivalist subcultures since the 1980s. “Counting is very popular. Everybody loves to count.”

From the start, survivalism has been infused, either implicitly or explicitly, with a criticism of modern society. The movement’s first wave was sparked in the early 1970s by the Arab oil embargo and the growing fear of nuclear war. Since then, survivalism has been fueled by everything from avian flu and the Y2K computer bug to September 11 and climate change. The shared belief is that civilization faces imminent collapse; the shared goal is to survive the chaos and be in the best position to recover. It’s a story of doom, but also of hope: Survivalists, in the end, are the heroes who emerge to rebuild our shattered world. “Survivalism confronts modernity and finds trouble,” Mitchell writes in his study Dancing at Armageddon, “but trouble with possibilities.”

Now, however, survivalism itself is being exploited by the very forces it seeks to escape. In recent years, a growing number of companies have rushed to capitalize on the deep-seated fears that drive survivalists, hoping to cash in on the end of the world. Anxiety, after all, is one of the most fundamental drivers of commerce—and who’s more anxious than someone who is convinced that doomsday is near?

Survivalism’s push into the mainstream picked up steam in 2012, when the National Geographic Channel premiered Doomsday Preppers, a reality show centered on Americans preparing for what’s known as a shtf (shit-hits-the-fan) scenario. Preppers quickly became the most-watched show in the channel’s history, and spawned popular spin-offs like Doomsday Bunkers (think home-renovation show, but with armored blast doors instead of open-plan kitchens). The shows were part of a wave of entertainment that took a decidedly apocalyptic turn, from movies like The Road and World War Z to television shows like The Walking Dead and The Last Man on Earth, which depicts the lighter side of what survivalists call TEOTWAWKI (The End of the World As We Know It).