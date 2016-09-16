During her historic run for the presidency, Hillary Clinton has made much of her record of fighting for women and children. As First Lady, she played a pivotal role in passing the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides medical care to eight million kids. And on the campaign trail, she’s fond of trumpeting her support for paid family leave and child care for working families. “I’ve spent my life fighting for children, families, and our country,” Clinton said at a rally in 2015. “I believe that success isn’t measured by how much the wealthiest Americans have, but by how many children climb out of poverty.”

But over the course of her career, Clinton may have thrown more children into poverty than she’s rescued from its clutches. During her husband’s time in the White House, she supported the mass incarceration of African American men, which left millions of black women raising families on their own. And she played a crucial role in the passage of welfare reform, which gutted cash benefits to poor women and children based on the false claim that lazy and sexually promiscuous “welfare queens” were somehow bilking the system. Thanks in part to the policies she backed, one in five children in the United States—some 16 million kids—now live in poverty. That’s a higher rate than in every industrialized nation except Greece, Spain, Latvia, Israel, and Mexico.

If Clinton is genuine about wanting to help America’s neediest kids, there’s a commonsense solution she can champion that would instantly reverse much of the damage she’s done over the years: providing every American family with a child allowance, regardless of their income level. According to a recent report by the Century Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, offering families an annual benefit of $4,000 for every kid would reduce child poverty in the United States by more than half.

A universal child allowance would fix what’s broken in our current system. Right now, families qualify for a federal child tax credit only if they make more than $3,000 per year. That leaves out the poorest of the poor—disproportionately hurting black kids and the children of single mothers. (The number of children who live on $2 a day or less has more than doubled, to three million, since Bill Clinton signed welfare reform into law.) What’s more, the child tax credit arrives just once a year, at tax time. A universal child allowance, by contrast, would provide cash on a regular basis—allowing parents to use it for daily expenditures such as groceries and child care.