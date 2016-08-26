Why Clinton Is Hitting Trump on Outsourcing

Had Hillary Clinton been looking for an easy hit, she could have hammered Donald Trump for his alleged mafia ties, his business failures, or his sordid personal history. She could have trotted out scammed Trump University students and wounded investors. But of all the rich material Clinton has at her disposal, she has been attacking Trump on something much less obvious: outsourcing.

On Wednesday, the Clinton campaign released its second Trump-the-outsourcer ad in the last month. “Shirts” features Robert Kidder, the owner of New England Shirt Company, who tells us his Fall River, Massachusetts, factory has been in business since 1883. “Trump’s products have been made in 12 other countries because he says there’s no place in America that can make them. Well, there is,” Kidder says, as images of the factory and its workers flash by. “Donald Trump says he’ll make America great again, while he’s taking the shirts right off our backs.”

Clearly, Clinton learned something from the failures of Trump’s foes in the GOP primaries. Their ad strategy, such as it was, involved throwing the kitchen sink at Trump, and they failed to make a dent. For now, at least, the Clinton campaign has chosen a central line of attack for its commercials and stuck to it. Earlier this month, during the Olympics, Clinton flooded the airwaves with “Some Place,” her first ad about outsourcing. Now she’s running “Shirts” on broadcast TV in seven key swing states.

The consistent focus makes sense. But why is outsourcing the theme? The obvious explanation for these ads is that Clinton is weak with white working-class voters—most worryingly in the key Rust Belt swing states of Ohio and Pennsylvania. (According to a recent Monmouth poll, for instance, Clinton is up narrowly in Ohio. But Trump has an 8-point edge among white voters in the state and a 24-point lead among white men.) While most campaign ads are designed to reinforce preexisting notions about the candidates, these outsourcing spots are more aggressive, designed to persuade them that Trump’s self-created image is outrageously false.