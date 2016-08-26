Why Clinton Is Hitting Trump on Outsourcing

The strategy helped Obama hold on to enough white working-class votes to carry Ohio and Pennsylvania. Romney did his part as well, of course, with his insistence that “corporations are people, my friend” and his damning remarks at a fundraiser about the “47 percent.” But none of it halted the long-term slippage of white-working class support for Democrats, which first became a problem during the Reagan era. Obama’s share of this vote declined nationally from his first campaign to his second, from 40 percent to 36 percent.

Effectively painting Romney as an outsourcer helped pump a little life into the old, somewhat faded party brands: The Democrats representing working folks, the Republicans standing for Wall Street financiers and the one percent. But Trump’s campaign has further upended those perceptions—among white Americans, anyway. His populist appeal has given him a massive lead among white working-class voters nationally: Around 58 percent of white voters without a college degree support him, while only 30 percent support Clinton.

That may not spell doom for Democrats in November, even if Clinton’s outsourcing attacks can’t move those numbers. But Trumpism will live on after the campaign even if Trump himself fades from the political scene—and threatens to alter Americans’ common, shorthand image of the GOP. The Republican nominee is the one going to West Virginia and donning a miner’s helmet, promising (magically) more coal jobs. He’s the one yelling the loudest for jobs to remain in the United States, for clothes to be made in the USA. (“Remember we used to have ‘Made in the USA’?” he asked voters in North Carolina, which has had huge losses in manufacturing jobs in recent decades, in March. “You don’t see that anymore.”) He’s the one who, in the finale of his convention acceptance speech, told white working-class voters, “I am your voice.”