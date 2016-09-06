





During the 1970s, Grandmaster Flash found a way to jury-rig a turntable so he could listen to one beat while another record played over the speakers—now the standard cue function on mixers. Back then, many DJs made some kind of visible mark on a piece of vinyl to note where the beginning of a break was located. With a great deal of concentration, a DJ could return a record to the beginning of a break by looking at that mark, manually spinning the record backwards the right number of rotations, and then switching that turntable back on to play for the crowd, essentially flying blind and trusting that his eyes and muscles could keep two turntables alternating in time. When it was done correctly, dancers and wallflowers alike found themselves in a world where exclusive versions of songs were being created in real time.



As a 12-year-old kid living in Brooklyn in 1979, I fell instantly for “Rapper’s Delight,” but that didn’t mean it was clear what kind of music I was falling for. Since the entire backing track for “Rapper’s Delight” is the rhythm bed of Chic’s “Good Times,” I assumed it was a one-off, a “special” version of the Chic single. But then another rap song appeared, and another. It was unclear to my teenage brain how people were making new songs from bits of old songs. You were allowed to do that? But how? I began to hear people whisper about these “breaks” that stitched together one beat to another, but older Bronx natives called those sections “the get down.”



It’s a small difference, a quirk of geography. But before the internet, it was a genuinely long way from my home in Fort Greene to the South Bronx. Local vernaculars could be really local. This kind of attention to detail is what drives Baz Luhrmann’s exuberant, lopsided, and lavish Netflix series, The Get Down, which can’t possibly fall down every musical rabbit hole that New York in the ’70s had to offer, but certainly tries. Luhrmann and his large cast of advisers from this early age of hip-hop—many of whom also appear as characters in the show—have managed to make the world of the break seem as much fun as it did to this skinny kid from Brooklyn. It’s a minor thrill that the characters talk about stick-up kids and bullies as “hard rocks,” a term I did hear in Brooklyn, but have never heard in a TV drama.

While The Get Down rockets through the Bronx in the summer of 1977, Donald Glover’s Atlanta slouches through the South of today. These two new shows bookend a 40-year period that has been defined by hip-hop, though they don’t see eye to eye on the power of music, socially or culturally. The executive summary is that both are careful, concentrated TV shows that work in very different ways: The Get Down is a whirling, saturated, fantasy-friendly “yes,” while Atlanta is a granular, stubbornly realistic “nah.” The former is a vivid history lesson about music—blend Scooby-Doo with Saturday Night Fever and you’re close to the tone—and the latter is a sharp, dark report about being young, black, and Southern in 2016. For The Get Down, hip-hop is a substance being mined and used to light up a city that, literally, goes pitch black. In Atlanta, the lights are just off. Even Paper Boi, an aspiring rapper and one of a trio of friends who anchor the show, doesn’t think the music he’s making is going to help him launch a career: “There’s no money anywhere near rap.” In 1977, hip-hop was a way to play with the fabric of time. In 2016, it’s just another way to kill time.