To be sure, a written constitution and free elections could not do away with class injustice. But as Stedman Jones correctly points out, they might have stopped the army of a king or an emperor from crushing popular rebellions and established something like a rule of law. A keen student of society like Marx ought to have empathized with that desire. But as Marx’s erstwhile mentor Arnold Ruge once told him, “My friend, you believe in what you wish for.”

In the gray aftermath of the failed revolutions of 1848, Marx gradually returned to work on Capital, his grand opus of political economy. The work went slowly, in part because of his many ailments and in part because Marx found it difficult to shake depression about both his relative obscurity and the conservative turn in European politics. In 1862, he got so low that, “wondering whether he should try to do something else in life … he applied for a job as a railway clerk.” Imagine Marx snarling about “the cash nexus” as he tosses a vacationing English family a fistful of tickets to Brighton.

Like other biographers, Stedman Jones places Capital, the first volume of which finally appeared in 1867, within the context of the economic boom Europe experienced in mid-century. As railroad lines and factories spread across the land, a soberer Marx retreated from his youthful predictions of the working class’s imminent triumph and elaborated a complex theory about the operations of that system and how it would eventually collapse under the weight of such insoluble “contradictions” as a falling rate of profit. With revolution no longer on the immediate agenda, he took refuge in explaining why the existing economic order could not endure.

Stedman Jones seeks to demolish the notion that, in Capital, Marx explained anything significant about the workings of capitalism—either then or now. His theories of “surplus value” were vague and undeveloped, he was wrong about the increasing immiseration of workers, and he encouraged readers to believe the capitalist system would fall apart through what Stedman Jones calls “the conjunction of impersonal and inevitable processes, detached from the actions of human agents.”

Where Marx did excel, according to Stedman Jones, was in his vivid and lavishly detailed descriptions of the miserable lives of ordinary English workers, which he had spent years researching in the British Museum. He thus became a pioneer in “the systematic study of social and economic history.” In other words, Marx achieved greatness only when he set aside his theoretical illusions and stuck to the facts, exposing a cruelly oppressive system. This may be the kind of conclusion one would expect a social and economic historian to make, although Marx’s theory of how capitalism supposedly works has surely stirred more people over time than the richness of his empirical prose.

Imagine Marx snarling about “the cash nexus” as he tosses a vacationing English family a fistful of tickets to Brighton.

And one doesn’t have to be a Marxist to appreciate the cogency of several of Marx’s big ideas. He was, of course, quite wrong about the evolution of capitalism: The real income of wage earners increased over the course of the twentieth century, while a white-collar class and small businesses mushroomed in defiance of Marx’s prediction that “the proletariat” would become an ever-poorer majority. Yet he brilliantly captured the propulsive dynamic of the system. Capitalism did conquer “the world market” and give “a cosmopolitan character to production and consumption in every country,” as the Manifesto phrased it. His model of how “forces of production” come into conflict with “relations of production” also remains a sound explanation of how workers revolt against their bosses in every type of society—even “socialist” ones like the USSR and China. And our credulous addiction to the magical little computers in our pockets and purses demonstrates the wisdom of the section about “the fetishism of commodities” in the first volume of Capital.

Marx has a larger epistemological claim on our attention as well. Just as one cannot discuss human psychology intelligently without coming to grips with Freud’s work, despite its flaws, Marx’s historical analysis of class relations remains a powerful way to understand the enduring economic inequalities of his time and ours. As a prophet of socialism, he was a bust. He drew only vague sketches of what an egalitarian order should look like. This made it possible for Lenin, Stalin, Mao, and their ilk to use his words to justify the horrors they committed in peasant societies quite different from the industrial ones where Marx had expected socialism to triumph.

Still, he captured some basic truths about the capitalism he believed was doomed to expire. Perhaps the most lasting of these truths is the relentless destruction of traditions—whether oppressive or comforting—that is the hallmark of modernity. In 1848, when Marx described capitalism as a revolutionary force, he did not realize how it would not just endure but grow. But he did understand, as the great historian-critic Marshall Berman once wrote, that its power was not just a matter of money and production, of work and authority:

He knew we must start from where we are … thrown back on our individual will and energy, forced to exploit each other and ourselves in order to survive; and yet, in spite of it all, thrown together by the same forces that pull us apart … to develop identities and mutual bonds that can help us hold together as the fierce modern air blows hot and cold through us all.

The same system in which “all that is solid melts into air” and “all that is holy is profaned”—those famous lines from The Communist Manifesto—can free us to envision a more egalitarian, and no less modern, way of running our economy and organizing our civic life. Marx the materialist does not matter as he once did. But the Marx who imagined capitalism liberating humanity from the bonds of tradition still might.