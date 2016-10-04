Utopian Kink

FUTURE SEX by Emily Witt Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 224 pp., $25.00

Witt includes her personal narrative not to curry readerly empathy (Will our intrepid, likable heroine find love and fulfillment?), but to disclose her critical perspective, which is “single, straight, and female”; also, hyper-educated, white, serious, and curious. She finds herself dissatisfied with both the “total sexual freedom” of singledom and the conventional expectations of romance, which, quoting from a CDC chlamydia pamphlet, she defines as “a long-term mutually monogamous relationship with a partner who has been tested and is known to be uninfected.”

Despite its misleading title, Witt’s book is not about the future of sex. In eight mostly stand-alone essays, Witt reports on existing fringe and alternative sexual cultures, in the aftermath of free love and its backlash, STI awareness, and three waves of feminism. The subjects are spelled out in very non-misleading chapter titles, such as “Internet Dating,” “Orgasmic Meditation,” “Internet Porn,” and “Live Webcams.” San Francisco provides the ideal venue; to paraphrase William Gibson, the future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed, and the Bay Area has always received the greater share. It’s “where the future was going to be figured out,” Witt writes:

or at least it was the city America had designated for people who still believed in free love. They sought to unlink the family from a sexual foundation of two people. They believed in intentional communities that could successfully disrupt the monogamous heterosexual tradition. They gave their choices names and they conceived of their actions as social movements. They saw in new technology an opportunity to refashion society, including ideas about sexuality.

From its 1960s idealism to today’s tech utopianism, the Bay Area’s chill, can-do vibe is an awkward fit for Witt, a self-described “maladjusted,” “skeptical,” “unhappy” New Yorker. But this outlook is a useful prophylactic against the boosterism that surrounds her, as she goes in search of “a model of sexuality better suited to the present, to its freedoms, to its honesty.” Her admirable commitment to firsthand reporting has her undertaking movie-set tours of panda-costumed gangbangs, experimenting with webcam hookups and online dating, and doing whip-its at a Google employee’s sex party. Playing the role of tourist or amateur, she picks up unusual details from the sidelines. The porn studio Kink buys fake eyelashes “several hundred at a time,” she finds, and the sex-party host insures her stripper pole. You could say Witt’s critical kink is voyeurism.