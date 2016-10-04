Utopian Kink

or at least it was the city America had designated for people who still believed in free love. They sought to unlink the family from a sexual foundation of two people. They believed in intentional communities that could successfully disrupt the monogamous heterosexual tradition. They gave their choices names and they conceived of their actions as social movements. They saw in new technology an opportunity to refashion society, including ideas about sexuality.

From its 1960s idealism to today’s tech utopianism, the Bay Area’s chill, can-do vibe is an awkward fit for Witt, a self-described “maladjusted,” “skeptical,” “unhappy” New Yorker. But this outlook is a useful prophylactic against the boosterism that surrounds her, as she goes in search of “a model of sexuality better suited to the present, to its freedoms, to its honesty.” Her admirable commitment to firsthand reporting has her undertaking movie-set tours of panda-costumed gangbangs, experimenting with webcam hookups and online dating, and doing whip-its at a Google employee’s sex party. Playing the role of tourist or amateur, she picks up unusual details from the sidelines. The porn studio Kink buys fake eyelashes “several hundred at a time,” she finds, and the sex-party host insures her stripper pole. You could say Witt’s critical kink is voyeurism.

Her critique of intimacy remains intimate, however, owning its own biases while rejecting the dishy humble-brag, the brave over-share, and over-generalized neuroscience. The honest depictions of her sexual experience make few concessions to dramatic tension, or even to sex. The “Internet Dating” chapter is entirely sex-free, chronicling five failed dates and encompassing the history of online dating. Yet Witt manages to wring out plenty of insight from her doldrums:

Internet dating had evolved to present the world around us, the people in our immediate vicinity, and to fulfill the desires of a particular moment. At no point did it offer guidance in what to do with such a vast array of possibility. While the lonely might harbor a secret object, from the desire for a brief sexual encounter to a longing for love, the technology itself promised nothing. It could bring us people, but it did not tell us what to do with them.

Nor have we figured out yet how to talk about sex. Language is a benchmark for political progress, and as Witt observes, “Our relationships had changed but the language had not.” She finds the mainstream narrative riddled with false dichotomies (casual sex vs. committed relationships) and vague euphemisms (“hooking up,” “dating”). But she doesn’t spare the alternative cultures either, cringing at all the woo-woo slang and corny neologisms she comes across, in scare quotes aplenty: Orgasmic Meditation’s use of “sex” as a verb and “tumesced” as an emotion, a shade of blush called “Super Orgasm,” and all manifestations of our millennium’s portmanteau mania—“coregasm,” “fungeon.” Whatever the future of sex may be, let’s hope it isn’t this cute.

You may have surmised that the book’s subjects are, as San Francisco has rapidly become, mostly white and well-off, enough that a more accurate title might be Privileged Sex (or perhaps, following the sex-book naming convention, Sex on the Coasts). This is partly because organized, institutionalized sexual adventures are easier to achieve with money and leisure time, which Witt is characteristically aware of, in her discussion of Bay Area utopianism:

It was not a tenable ideology, was in fact totally ungrounded in any wider reality, but for a number of reasons hyperbolic optimism could actually be pondered in the highly specific time and place of San Francisco ... among a group of young educated people with high standards of living.

The poorer fringes are mostly overlooked in her highly personal account, especially illegal sex work—the sugar babies of Seeking Arrangement, the hustling undergrads of Rentboy, Eros, and Backpage, and homeless survival workers, less visible but no less modern. Perhaps out of a desire to report only on cultures she can directly experience, there’s a dearth of nonheterosexuality that’s glaring in light of her own declaration that she “wanted to live in a world with a wider range of sexual identities.”