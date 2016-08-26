In Her Alt-Right Speech, Hillary Gave the GOP a Mafia Kiss

This is a moment of reckoning for every Republican dismayed that the Party of Lincoln has become the Party of Trump. It’s a moment of reckoning for all of us who love our country and believe that America is better than this. Twenty years ago, when Bob Dole accepted the Republican nomination, he pointed to the exits and told any racists in the party to get out. The week after 9/11, George W. Bush went to a mosque and declared for everyone to hear that Muslims “love America just as much as I do.” In 2008, John McCain told his own supporters they were wrong about the man he was trying to defeat. Senator McCain made sure they knew—Barack Obama is an American citizen and “a decent person.” We need that kind of leadership again. Every day, more Americans are standing up and saying “enough is enough”—including a lot of Republicans. I’m honored to have their support.

Earlier in the speech, Clinton also noted that Trump’s campaign manager Steve Bannon “railed against Paul Ryan for, quote ‘rubbing his social-justice Catholicism in my nose every second.’”

Consider the foreboding phrase “a moment of reckoning.” Consider what it means to say that “the Party of Lincoln has become the Party of Trump.” And consider, finally, the names mentioned: Bob Dole, John McCain, and Paul Ryan have all endorsed Trump. George W. Bush hasn’t, but he hasn’t come out in favor of Hillary Clinton either, unlike the Republicans Clinton is “honored” to have supporting her.

Yes, Hillary Clinton is inviting moderate Republicans to her camp (or at least convincing them to stay home on election day). Yes, she’s warning them not to trust any Trump pivot to the center. But like the hug of a gangster, her friendly message also contains a threat. To Dole, McCain, and Ryan she’s saying: You still have a chance to jump off the Trump train, but if you don’t, then you will be forever tarred with belonging to the Party of Trump. To Bush she’s saying: Don’t stay out of this; to save what’s left of your legacy, you have to embrace me. And what she says to these individual politicians she is also saying to the Republican Party as a whole: I’m giving you a chance to cut ties with Trump, but if you don’t, you will suffer the same condemnation in the eyes of history. That is the “reckoning” being threatened.

To put it another way, Clinton is trying to heighten the contradictions in the Republican Party by making it clear that there is a stark choice: Either you are with Trump (and everything he stands for) or with me. As it happens, framing the decision in this way puts McCain and Ryan in an impossible spot, since they can’t win without Trump’s base even though Trump is also an anchor pulling them down.