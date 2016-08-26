Trump hiring Steve Bannon might go down as the worst campaign hire of all time.

Next, the Trump campaign’s clumsy efforts to deny its alt-right connections has become utterly impossible. In the latest example, Trump himself got tripped up by Anderson Cooper. After the candidate claimed, “Nobody even knows what it is … this is just a term that was given that—frankly, there’s no alt-right or alt-left.” Cooper had only to point out that Bannon himself proclaimed Breitbart to be the voice of the alt-right. Trump’s reply: “I don’t know what Steve said.”

Trump on the "alt-right" movement: "Nobody even knows what it is" https://t.co/CvWVrA7U8W https://t.co/JVTKBecPPS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 26, 2016

Finally, Bannon’s personal dirt is now the Trump campaign’s problem. The New York Post, a Trump-friendly outlet, is reporting on alleged domestic violence that Bannon committed against his ex-wife. Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that Bannon is illegally registered to vote at an unoccupied address in Florida, which is of course a crucial swing state. Who’s guilty of voter fraud now?