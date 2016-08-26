The Case for Carly Rae Jepsen

This careful attention to the lyrics and their seamless integration with the music are what make Jepsen’s pop so good: Just think of the call-and-response between the synthesizers and chorus of “Call Me Maybe.” If Carly Rae Jepsen were a novelist she’d be Hemingway, except without the boring machismo. With five small words, she can capture a sentiment that is So Relatable, but also make it crushingly intimate: “I’ll make time for you,” she concedes about a boy who has friend-zoned her on E•MO•TION’s “Your Type.” Side B loses none of this succinct, thoughtful lyricism. “Romance is fine / Pour me some wine,” Jepsen quips in “The One.”

If Carly Rae Jepsen were a novelist she’d be Hemingway, except without the boring machismo.

Side B also successfully captures the lovable ordinariness that Jepsen brought to her previous albums. In contrast to modern icons like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Rihanna, Jepsen is just, well, a normie. Her style is described as mall chic. She sings about boy problems and is the voice of the new Fuller House theme song. In concerts, the most outlandish thing she does is don a cape, but only for a single song. Even Pitchfork lamented her “unshakeable vagueness,” stating that other pop stars are able to imbue their music with attitudes: “We have Drake for performative vulnerability, Taylor for performative generosity.” But the thing is, Carly is for when you don’t quite feel like performing at all.

There is a difference between genericism and genuine normalcy, and Jepsen falls into the latter category. She is an artist without pretension, perhaps the only one in existence. “I’m a shameless lover of pop music!” she told Rookie Mag last year. It’s this lack of conceit that makes her music so beloved: Jepsen takes up less space so you can occupy more. “Don’t you? / I hope that you want to,” she tentatively asks in Side B’s “First Time.” It’s the same self-aware hesitation that’s found in E•MO•TION: “Oh did I say too much? / I’m so in my head.” In one of her new songs, “Store,” Jepsen does display a rare sense of confidence, but for one of the most mundane acts ever: “I’m just going to the store,” she bellows in the chorus.