Paul LePage doth protest too much.

In a profane voicemail, Maine’s governor accused State Rep. Drew Gattine of unfairly labelling him a bigot. LePage placed the call shortly after telling the press that most drug dealers are black and Latino—and that he keeps a binder of mugshots to prove the point.



Talking Points Memo has transcribed the voicemail in full:



I would like to talk to you about your comments about my being a racist, you cocksucker. I want to talk to you. I want you to prove that I’m a racist. I’ve spent my life helping black people and you little son-of-a-bitch, socialist cocksucker. You … I need you to, just friggin. I want you to record this and make it public because I am after you. Thank you.﻿



LePage later invited one of the Press Herald’s reporters to the governor’s mansion and doubled down on his threats. “I guarantee you, I would not be (Alexander) Hamilton. I would point it (the gun) right between his eyes,” he insisted.

