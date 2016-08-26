The MLK assassination is featured in a new anti-Trump video.

Donald Trump is asking black voters, “What the hell do [they] have to lose” by giving him a chance. The Democratic opposition research firm American Bridge says the answer to that question is “everything.”

On Friday, it published the above earned-media ad, which highlights the lowlights of Trump’s campaign, from infelicitous language to outright incitement of violence, all directed at black voters. But what caught my eye is the image overlaying the penultimate frames of the ad.