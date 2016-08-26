Hillary Clinton is close to receiving the world’s most worthless endorsement.

Interviewed by Der Spiegel, Paul Wolfowitz, the Iraq War architect, was intent on defending his legacy. He argued that the current mess in the Middle East stemmed not from the invasion he advocated for as deputy secretary of defense in the Bush administration, but from the failures of the Obama era. He blamed the Bush administration’s false claims about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction on the intelligence community.

But when he was done with the blame game, Wolfowitz admitted that Donald Trump was a danger to national security. Using the worst insult he could come up with, Wolfowitz said Trump “is going to be ‘Obama squared,’ a more extreme version of the same thing.”