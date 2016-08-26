Turkey’s Purge Could Cause a Massive Brain Drain

It failed. But since then, the Turkish government has restricted rights and freedoms of its people. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stepped up the pressure on Fethullah Gulen and his supporters. Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, had been allied with the Turkish government, but now stands with his supporters accused of orchestrating the failed coup.

The purge by the Turkish government has led to the arrest of thousands, including many academics. In addition to the purge, the government has invoked military law, set curfews and limited social media.

Much like after the coups of the past, people are voting with their feet and choosing to leave Turkey.