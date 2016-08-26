Turkey’s Purge Could Cause a Massive Brain Drain

Much like after the coups of the past, people are voting with their feet and choosing to leave Turkey.

Following the 1980 coup, more than one million Turks filed for asylum in Europe and North America. Nearly 250,000 applications were made, including 73,597 to Germany alone between 1980 and 1984. In the second half of the 1980s, with the Kurdish conflict in Turkey growing, the total number of Turks applying for asylum increased to 152,469. This trend continued through the 1990s and the 2000s and declined to 36,574 in the 2010s. According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, in the U.K. only, 41,224 Turkish citizens applied for asylum between 1980 and 2016.

We have been studying population movements from conflict areas around the world for the last two decades, and Turkey has been a key country to observe. Many thousands of Turkish citizens leave to avoid insecurity at home. Despite a decline in out-migration since the mid-2000s, the number of Turkish citizens who are voting with their feet and leaving their homeland, as researchers who studied Turkish migration since the 1990s, we believe, cannot be ignored.

Leaving Turkey

Since 2004, 4,820 Turkish entrepreneurs, artists and businesspersons have moved to the United Kingdom, found work and joined British society with the support of the Ankara Agreement, which includes a special entry opportunity to Turkish businesspersons.