This Really Might Be the Most Important Election Ever

America has had trivial presidential elections, battles where both candidates were variations of the same centrist message. In the 1960s, it took microscopic inspection to discover differences between the moderate liberalism of John F. Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Richard Nixon. In fact, astute political observers like Dwight Macdonald argued the two men were so alike it was hardly worth voting. In 1968, George Wallace said there was “not a dime’s worth of difference” between the Republicans and Democrats, words Ralph Nader echoed in 2000.



Even if, for the sake of argument, the view that the parties are essentially the same might have had some logic in previous elections, that’s certainly not the case this year.

Trump describes Clinton as a creature of a rigged system. Another way to express the same thought is that Clinton embodies political normalcy. The one aspect that sets her apart is her gender. But in many other ways, she’s a classic political striver of the sort familiar in both parties: She went to an Ivy League school, studied law, and ran for office. She spent decades cultivating alliances within her party and, when necessary, making deals with her political foes. She’s a grinder who loves to study the intricacies of policies. In sum, she’s a political geek.