This Really Might Be the Most Important Election Ever

Speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Donald Trump painted the election in stark terms, as a choice between a “rigged” status quo and “our incredible movement to take our country back from the death spiral it is currently in.” If you set aside the phrase “death spiral” as typical Trumpian hyperbole, the underlying sentiment betrays a common bias: Every election is portrayed as the most important in the history of the republic, even when the stakes are comparatively low.

But Trump is no ordinary candidate. And his very presence in the race means this is not a normal election. The fact that Donald Trump could become president of the United States really does make this one of the most consequential elections ever.

America has had trivial presidential elections, battles where both candidates were variations of the same centrist message. In the 1960s, it took microscopic inspection to discover differences between the moderate liberalism of John F. Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Richard Nixon. In fact, astute political observers like Dwight Macdonald argued the two men were so alike it was hardly worth voting. In 1968, George Wallace said there was “not a dime’s worth of difference” between the Republicans and Democrats, words Ralph Nader echoed in 2000.



Even if, for the sake of argument, the view that the parties are essentially the same might have had some logic in previous elections, that’s certainly not the case this year.