Anthony Weiner finally did the right thing. (He deleted his Twitter account.)

Weiner’s sexting scandals are always pretty funny because of his last name (it’s “weiner”), but if it wasn’t already readily apparent that he had a problem—a level of neediness bordering on addiction—it certainly is now. Weiner has, twice now, said that he’s put his old ways (i.e. sending dong shots to strangers) behind him, and twice now he has continued to send dong shots to strangers.

Weiner’s own political career has been cooked for a while, but the Post story is certainly an unwelcome one for his wife, both personally and professionally, and a distraction for her boss, who is running for president. While the Clinton campaign has treated Donald Trump’s recent hire of Breitbart chief Steve Bannon as the gift horse that it is, any trouble at home—including something as benign and inevitable as Anthony Weiner sending pictures of his dick to people he’s never met—is going to be seized on by Trump, who will inevitably tweet about it at some point today.

But three and a half years after his first sexting scandal, Anthony Weiner finally did something right: He deleted his account, hopefully forever.