John McCain hasn’t been a maverick for a long, long time.

Ever since Donald Trump said McCain wasn’t a war hero, there have been calls for McCain to repudiate Trump, since he represents the antithesis of McCain’s supposed values—honor, integrity, virtue—and the bastardization of his supposed strength, his beloved straight talk. The latest comes (big surprise here) from Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat who is running against him (if he wins the upcoming Republican primary, which he will). Here she is, speaking to Politico:



“The fact that he continues to support Donald Trump in spite of the fact that Trump insulted him, in spite of the fact that Trump insulted a Gold Star family, shows that he’s changed. There was a day that he would have stood up for that family, would have stood up for himself. It’s baffling to me that he continues to support Trump in spite of the horrible racist, sexist, discriminating things that Trump said.”

Kirkpatrick is attacking McCain’s maverick status because 28 percent of likely Hillary Clinton voters say they’ll vote for McCain in the general election and she needs to tie McCain to Trump to have any hope of winning. And, to be sure, McCain’s cynical refusal to disavow Trump—he doesn’t want to alienate Trump voters—is not the kind of thing a maverick does.

But McCain hasn’t been a maverick for years, if he ever was one in the first place. Sure, once upon a time, he would occasionally break from his party. Most importantly, he talked constantly to reporters, who were not used to the level of attention McCain paid to them and went weak at the knees when they got it. Here, for instance, is David Foster Wallace absolutely losing his shit over McCain’s “authenticity”: