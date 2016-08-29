Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are both old.

The 2008 election is instructive, when the young Barack Obama took on the old John McCain. McCain’s health was called into question not just because he was old, but because it was a clever way of pointing out that he had selected an insane person as his vice president. For Trump and his supporters, the talk of cushions and defibrillators is in keeping with their larger message, which is that Hillary Clinton is full of dangerous secrets and, if put in power, will do Benghazis all over the country. For Clinton, attacking Trump’s doctor for being a quack is in keeping with her larger message, which is that Trump is a quack surrounded by quacks and, if elected, this group of quacks will start a nuclear war with France.

If this discussion was really about their health, which it isn’t, it would revolve around the one thing we know for sure about the shape they’re in: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are both old.