Is Donald Trump making Evangelicals more liberal?

Michael Wear, an ex–Obama administration official, certainly wants you to think so. Formerly the deputy director of the White House Office of Faith-Based Initiatives, Wear has joined forces with several other Evangelical figures to launch a new group opposed to Trump. Yahoo News reports that the group, called Public Faith, espouses a belief in pluralism while condemning “systematic racism:”



We believe that neither political withdrawal nor reinvigorated culture wars by Christians will help our nation and communities through the difficult challenges we face. Instead, we seek to offer a different voice: confident and hopeful, equally full of conviction and grace. As Christians, we believe that our faith has something essential to contribute in this moment.

This is a very nice bit of milquetoast. Its “vision” affirms a belief in religious liberty without defining the concept. It condemns racism without mentioning police brutality. It worries over economic inequality without promoting a raised national minimum wage or supporting health care reform. It admits climate change exists, but it won’t offer a solution to the problem. Public Faith only admits to having two specific policy positions: Opposition to abortion rights and marriage equality. Sure looks an awful lot like they’re reinvigorating culture wars!